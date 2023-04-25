WWE legend recalls being "p****d off" at Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for Royal Rumble spot

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus began their WWE careers around the same time. The duo teamed up at Survivor Series 2009 to secure a win for Team Miz in a 5-on-5 elimination match and have not looked back ever since. A Hall of Famer recently spoke about sharing the ring with the hard-hitting duo.

Sheamus and McIntyre weren't very popular backstage at the start of their WWE stints — especially The Celtic Warrior, who built a reputation for being a stiff worker. Kevin Nash recently shared a story of when he returned to WWE in Boston, Massachusetts, as part of the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2011.

On Kliq This, Kevin Nash was asked why wrestlers have heat with Sheamus. He stated that because he and The Celtic Warrior were close to Triple H, no one would bother to bad mouth him about the Irishman. While the legend himself did not specifically have a problem with the SmackDown star, he did recall an incident involving Drew McIntyre and Sheamus that seemingly got him worked up:

"I was p****d off when I came back to Boston when McIntyre and him [Sheamus] f**king, they were pounding on me, and I was f**king, the crowd was yelling 'Diesel! Diesel! Diesel!' and they were just, it was like a shoot. They were pounding me so f**king hard. It's one of the deals like, 'F**k man, I'm not gonna get in a fistfight out here," Nash said. [0:58 - 1:22]

After agreeing that the blows were stiff, Nash revealed that when he hit one of them with a "working shot," they "no-sold it."

Despite it not being a pleasant experience, Nash recalled that when he got back in the car and checked Twitter, he was trending online. He remembered the warm reception from fans in attendance after he brought back the Diesel moniker.

What are Drew McIntyre and Sheamus up to in WWE today?

While they could make a move in the upcoming WWE Draft, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are currently on the SmackDown brand. The Scotsman has yet to return to TV after last appearing at WrestleMania 39.

While LA Knight recently revealed that the former WWE Champion would appear at an upcoming live event, the card could change so that McIntyre can take a few more weeks off to heal up. Meanwhile, fans are pushing for The Scottish Warrior to win the new World Heavyweight Championship.

After Triple H revived the classic Big Gold belt with a slight change in design, Sheamus took to Twitter with a throwback post of him winning the belt at WrestleMania 28 in an 18-second match against current AEW star Bryan Danielson.

