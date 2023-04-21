Drew McIntyre's in-ring return date potentially revealed by WWE SmackDown star 

While the card is subject to change in the case of WWE live events, as of this writing, Drew McIntyre is expected to return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 39 at the April 30th WWE Sunday Stunner event, hosted at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA.

The Scotsman has been trending online in recent times after blacking out his Twitter account and plenty of reports surrounding the uncertainty of his contract.

LA Knight recently made an appearance on KTAL NBC 6, where the SmackDown star promoted the upcoming WWE Sunday Stunner event. Interestingly, he noted that he will be wrestling Drew McIntyre on the show:

"We're coming at you, Sunday, April 30th. Sunday Stunner is always a damn good time. You're gonna have some big featured matches, you're looking at me, and the Scotsman, Drew McIntyre, and you're looking at the Women's Championship, with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. But more importantly, your man, LA Knight, gonna be in attendance!" [0:24 to 0:48]

While no further updates are available regarding the former WWE Champion's status, fans can take a breath of relief for now with Knight's revelation.

The Scotsman had been dealing with injuries even before his Intercontinental Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, as reported last month. McIntyre has received a ton of respect from backstage personnel for his commitment to appear on shows despite being banged up.

Drew McIntyre expressed his desire to portray a heel character again in WWE

After winning the Royal Rumble 2020 and dethroning Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre cemented his babyface turn and has been one of the biggest draws for the Stamford-based promotion ever since.

The Scottish Warrior reflected on his connection with the crowd when he spoke to NBC Sports Boston last year:

"I just get to be me, and people can feel that when you're being real, and that's been the biggest difference, and what I've enjoyed most about being a good guy the past year and a half – two years is I'm just left to be myself, and the crowd responded positively," McIntyre explained.

When he first arrived on the main roster back in 2018, Drew McIntyre portrayed a heel character known as the monicker "The Scottish Psychopath."

The former WWE Champion showed interest in crossing over to the dark side once again after losing arguably his biggest match to date last year against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales:

"If I eventually turn bad again, I wouldn't just be the big angry man, that character of death, because I can educate who I really am, and I'll be a lot more interested the next time around." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It remains to be seen where Drew McIntyre is headed once he returns to WWE TV. While nothing is a 100% certain for now, fans would simply be pleased to have Drew McIntyre back.

What are your thoughts on a Drew McIntyre heel run? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quote.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : Are you interested at a potential TV program between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight? Yes No 0 votes