Former WWE Champion looks back at 18 seconds win after new title unveil on RAW

After Triple H revealed the new World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW tonight, former world champion Sheamus took a nostalgic trip to WrestleMania 28 when he bagged the title in 18 seconds.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Chief Content Officer gave the WWE Universe a piece of exciting news. He brought back the retired title during the 2016 draft with a new design after seven years.

Triple H said that the WWE Universe needed more championship defenses than what Roman Reigns provided. The Game announced that a new World Heavyweight Champion would be crowned during the Night of Champions on May 27.

Following the announcement, Sheamus took to social media to reflect on 2012. It took him only 18 seconds to end Daniel Bryan's title reign at the Grandest Stage of Them All with a brutal Brogue Kick.

"World Heavyweight Championship #retrobangerafter," he wrote.

You can check out Sheamus' tweet below.

At WrestleMania 39, The Celtic Warrior was unsuccessful in defeating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. It remains to be seen if the 45-year-old will shift his focus to the new World Heavyweight Championship after the 2023 Draft.

