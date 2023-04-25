"Make it right" - WWE Universe push for 37-year-old star to return and win the new World Heavyweight Championship

Triple H made a game-changing announcement on Monday Night RAW this week when he introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship in WWE. After the event, fans began pushing for Drew McIntyre to return to the company and win it.
It's been over a year since Roman Reigns slayed Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and won the WWE Championship. Fans were upset as Monday Nights was left without the top gold. The disappointment pilled up further when Cody Rhodes failed to beat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.
Last night on the red brand, Triple H made a massive announcement about the return of the World Heavyweight Championship. Fans went berserk as they wanted McIntyre to return to the company as a heel and win the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023.
Check out some of the reactions:
The WWE Universe is fully in support of McIntyre and wants The Chosen One to win the new World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live crowd.
Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 39
Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes made their mark in the tag team division, where they faced The Usos and Viking Raiders on numerous occasions.
However, the duo's dynamic changed when they both targeted Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. The two began bickering as they both felt that they deserved to face The Ring General for the title.
Both stars qualified, and a Triple Threat match was booked for the title at WrestleMania 39. However, The Ring General hit two powerbombs and pinned McIntyre for the win.
It was recently reported that McIntyre was dealing with a minor injury along with contract renegotiations with the company. It will be interesting to see if and when the Scottish Warrior returns to win the new big gold belt.
What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre returning to the company and winning the new World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.
