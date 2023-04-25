"Make it right" - WWE Universe push for 37-year-old star to return and win the new World Heavyweight Championship

Triple H made a game-changing announcement on Monday Night RAW this week when he introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship in WWE. After the event, fans began pushing for Drew McIntyre to return to the company and win it.

It's been over a year since Roman Reigns slayed Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and won the WWE Championship. Fans were upset as Monday Nights was left without the top gold. The disappointment pilled up further when Cody Rhodes failed to beat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

Last night on the red brand, Triple H made a massive announcement about the return of the World Heavyweight Championship. Fans went berserk as they wanted McIntyre to return to the company as a heel and win the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

Check out some of the reactions:

The Visionary Psychopath ⚔️🏹⚖️🐍🔥 @Jascha421

#WWERaw New Champion? There is ONE logical choice for that new Championship. The guy who lost at Clash. The guy who wrestled a 5 star match at WM 39. I'm talking about Drew McIntyre. New Champion? There is ONE logical choice for that new Championship. The guy who lost at Clash. The guy who wrestled a 5 star match at WM 39. I'm talking about Drew McIntyre. #WWERaw https://t.co/VEA2lXJ1W0

Krouxer @Krouxer Heel Drew McIntyre coming back in winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions >>>> Heel Drew McIntyre coming back in winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions >>>> https://t.co/z09g5RkmyI

Jordan King @Jordie63



#WWERaw Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre as inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre as inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion #WWERaw

mexican brick weed @FlagrantDotty My Top 5 picks for the “inaugural” World Heavyweight Champion:



1) Seth Rollins

2) Gunther

3) Drew McIntyre (as a heel)



4) Karrion Kross

5) Edge



(I got LA Knight winning MITB) My Top 5 picks for the “inaugural” World Heavyweight Champion:1) Seth Rollins2) Gunther3) Drew McIntyre (as a heel)4) Karrion Kross5) Edge(I got LA Knight winning MITB)

Mightyeagle @MichJos0607



He Deserves A Big Title Win And Run In Front Of The Live Crowd.



Come Back Soon Bro And Get This Going......



I'll Definitely Go For Drew McIntyre On This One.He Deserves A Big Title Win And Run In Front Of The Live Crowd.Come Back Soon Bro And Get This Going...... I'll Definitely Go For Drew McIntyre On This One. He Deserves A Big Title Win And Run In Front Of The Live Crowd. Come Back Soon Bro And Get This Going...... 💞💞💞💞💞 https://t.co/N2LrPhKfkR

Edward Takeshi @BobbyTakeshi Bobby Lashley vs Heel Drew McIntyre in the finals for the new world championship would cook too. Seth deserves it too though. Bobby Lashley vs Heel Drew McIntyre in the finals for the new world championship would cook too. Seth deserves it too though.

Phoenix NoGravity @phoenixthaboss Who’s your pick to be crowned the first ever (new version) World Heavyweight Champion? My pick is Drew McIntyre #WWERaw Who’s your pick to be crowned the first ever (new version) World Heavyweight Champion? My pick is Drew McIntyre #WWERaw https://t.co/VIT75cVgd4

The WWE Universe is fully in support of McIntyre and wants The Chosen One to win the new World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live crowd.

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes made their mark in the tag team division, where they faced The Usos and Viking Raiders on numerous occasions.

However, the duo's dynamic changed when they both targeted Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. The two began bickering as they both felt that they deserved to face The Ring General for the title.

Both stars qualified, and a Triple Threat match was booked for the title at WrestleMania 39. However, The Ring General hit two powerbombs and pinned McIntyre for the win.

It was recently reported that McIntyre was dealing with a minor injury along with contract renegotiations with the company. It will be interesting to see if and when the Scottish Warrior returns to win the new big gold belt.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre returning to the company and winning the new World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes