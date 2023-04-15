Did 37-year old hint at departure from WWE amidst major administrative changes in company? Here's how

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre doesn’t need any introduction. Every pro-wrestling fan is well aware of his skills, capabilities, and his dedication to the sport.

In fact, The Scottish Warrior wrestled during WrestleMania 39 while he was suffering with injuries. He rallied through just to put up a show for the fans, and what a match it was! Despite not winning the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther, his valiant effort while fighting through injuries is commendable.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Drew McIntyre has hinted at a major change in his WWE career using his social media. He has removed all WWE references from his Twitter bio and changed the display picture to black. It’s a black out, especially right around WWE SmackDown!

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. https://t.co/cJLMcmfhEj

While there are various reasons why he could have done this, two of the most common possibilities are that either he’s hinting at a major heel change. This is a similar strategy that other Superstars have taken on prior to changes in their WWE careers, such as Seth Rollins. Similarly, The Scottish Warrior is either turning heel in the days/weeks to come or there’s a major push awaiting him in the company.

Now that the wrestling juggernaut has been acquired by Endeavor Group, Vince McMahon has returned, and the creative lead could possibly change. Furthermore, McIntyre and the promotion haven’t potentially been able to reach acceptable terms to renew his contract. Keeping this in mind, a social media blackout could possibly hint at McIntyre’s possible exit from World Wrestling Entertainment or a protest against the current administration.

It’s only a matter of time before the fans learn the exact reason behind the social media black out! The company's 2023 Draft will explain quite a bit about whether or not Drew McIntyre will continue working or not.

What is going on with Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract?

McIntyre and World Wrestling Entertainment have possibly been trying to work out new terms for his contract renewal, but both parties haven’t been able to agree on the pay. As a result, it’s possible The Scottish Psychopath has considered leaving the company for good.

In recent times, McIntyre hasn’t received the push he deserves.

Hence, it doesn’t seem like he will stick around just to be left mid-card in the promotion's major events and be pinned during WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship.

If Drew McIntyre does leave the company due to his contract expiring, he could be ready just in time for AEW’s All In at Wembley Stadium, UK. His presence at the event will majorly boost sales and viewership!

