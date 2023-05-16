33-year-old debuting star brutally assaults Dolph Ziggler on RAW and leaves

Dolph Ziggler was involved in the Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal to determine Gunther's next challenger at Night of Champions. While Ziggler obviously didn't win, he is now going to be involved in a feud against a debuting 33-year-old star.

That star is none other than The Irish Ace, JD McDonagh. The 33-year-old star was one of the few picks from NXT for this year's WWE Draft. Fans have known him since the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, but he's spent most of his time in NXT: UK.

Both Dolph Ziggler and JD McDonagh got eliminated from the battle royal, but Ziggler happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. McDonagh, who was making his formal RAW debut, destroyed the veteran superstar.

It seems to be the role that Dolph Ziggler has these days. He isn't being put in any significant spots, but it's great that he is still trusted to work with up-and-comers.

Ziggler is one of the finest in-ring performers of this generation, but in terms of titles, they have been few and far between in the last five years or so.

When the cameras tried to catch up with JD McDonagh, he was seen leaving the building.

WWE also played a hype package about The Irish Ace to enhance his debut on the main roster.

