33-year-old former champion sends message to The Judgment Day following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day headlined this week's episode of the red brand, with Finn Balor going one-on-one with arguably WWE's top babyface Cody Rhodes. The popular faction even kicked off the show without Finn Balor, with an interesting tease.

JD McDonagh joined them, but they seemed disinterested in listening to the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Rhea Ripley said they don't take orders from anyone who isn't in the faction when McDonagh tried to deliver a message from Balor. He wound up getting pinned by Sami Zayn in the opening contest.

However, in the closing moments of WWE RAW, McDonagh made his presence felt once again, this time lending a hand to The Judgment Day. He has now shared a three-word message:

"Don't mention it," JD McDonagh posted on Instagram.

Despite the shenanigans in the main event contest, Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. The tease of JD McDonagh joining The Judgment Day is nevertheless an interesting move by WWE.

Will Finn Balor leave WWE? Retired legend weighs in and lends support to the matter

Kurt Angle recently spoke about the former Universal Champion on The Kurt Angle Show. Balor lost a high-profile World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam to Seth Rollins.

Angle believes The Prince should win the belt, or else the latter could simply leave and join another promotion. He said:

“Well, you know what, it would have been nice if they would have given him this World Title. I think he’s really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn’t end up doing something with him, that’s dramatic, I wouldn’t blame him if he went off and went somewhere else,” Angle said. “I don’t want to see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he’s a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it.” (H/T Fightful)

While at the time, it seemed like the sky was the limit for The Prince, who pinned both AEW star Miro (fka Rusev) and Roman Reigns on the same night on Monday Night RAW and then went on to defeat The Architect at SummerSlam 2016. Balor has not won a world title ever since.

