33-year-old megastar spotted in WWE for the first time in 54 days at Elimination Chamber 2025

A major megastar who happened to be on the RAW on Netflix debut made his first WWE appearance in 54 days at Elimination Chamber 2025. He was spotted backstage in a quick moment.

That star is none other than Travis Scott, who has been getting into a closer relationship with WWE. It seems to be mutually beneficial, but WWE, in particular, has historically always been interested in collaborating with celebrities, especially mainstream ones to the level of Travis Scott.

At Elimination Chamber, the 33-year-old megastar rapper was seen walking backstage;

Travis Scott is expected by some to be the man behind the WrestleMania 41 theme song - which, if so, will make him the man to "dethrone" The Weeknd. The Weeknd has had a hit song featured as the WrestleMania theme song from 36 to 40, i.e, 2020 to 2024.

It's not confirmed yet, but the promotional video for WrestleMania in Las Vegas has featured Scott's hit song "Fein", leading many to believe that he will be the voice of WrestleMania this year.

In his last appearance on RAW, Travis Scott entered through the crowd and was with Jey Uso - going viral after consuming a joint on live TV in the middle of the audience.

