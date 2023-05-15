33-year-old popular superstar isn't better than Austin Theory, claims WWE Universe

Austin Theory is the current WWE United States Champion. He was recently drafted to SmackDown, the same brand where Grayson Waller was called up from NXT.

A portion of the WWE Universe has now claimed that Waller isn't better than Theory. Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to a tweet that suggested that the 33-year-old is superior to the US Champion.

Fans strongly disagreed with this take. One Twitter user even claimed that Waller stammered during his promos in NXT, even when he had Shawn Michaels by his side.

He has a LONG way to go. @SethFAN89 Lol Grayson had Shawn Micheals beside him and he stammered and flubbed his entire promoHe has a LONG way to go. @SethFAN89 Lol Grayson had Shawn Micheals beside him and he stammered and flubbed his entire promo He has a LONG way to go.

During his time on NXT, Waller was often regarded as one of the best heels on the brand. While he never won the NXT Championship, he unsuccessfully challenged for the title on more than one occasion.

Waller signed with WWE in 2021, and one of his major feuds in NXT was against Johnny Gargano. He also competed in a singles match against AJ Styles, which was arguably the biggest match of his career so far.

Bill Apter believes Bronson Reed will be Vince McMahon's guy and not Austin Theory

When Vince McMahon was fully in charge of the WWE creative, Austin Theory received a major push. He even won the Money in the Bank briefcase but was unsuccessful with his cash-in attempt.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was in conversation with former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long. He mentioned that Bronson Reed will be a Vince McMahon "guy" now that he is back with the company. Apter said:

“Now that Vince McMahon is back, that’s Vince’s guy, so to say. But I think somehow Bronson Reed might take that title, and he might not pin Austin Theory, he might pin Bobby Lashley. But I see Bronson Reed right now as such a big monster that they are building, that this will only add to them building him up more," said Apter.

At the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico, Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against Reed and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.

The 25-year-old star won the title at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event, dethroning Seth Rollins in a three-way match also involving Lashley.

Would you like to see a feud between Waller and Theory now that both are on SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section.

