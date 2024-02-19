33-year-old SmackDown star mocks Cody Rhodes on the flight to Elimination Chamber 2024

Cody Rhodes is set to fly to Australia for the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event - where he won't be wrestling, but he will be involved. The star he will be involved with took to X/Twitter to mock him for his inability to finish his story.

The Road to WrestleMania began a little over three weeks ago, but it has already been filled with twists and turns for The American Nightmare. After seemingly first giving up his WrestleMania main event spot to The Rock, a huge outcry on social media led to him officially choosing to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

It will be the first back-to-back repeat WrestleMania main event since The Rock and John Cena went to battle over a decade ago at WrestleMania 28 and 29.

One superstar who is less than impressed by Cody Rhodes is the 33-year-old Grayson Waller. The SmackDown star hasn't entered the ring as frequently as other stars, but his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, has been a platform that has featured some bonafide legends.

During the flight to Australia, Grayson Waller said that he already finished his book and at least someone in WWE can finish a story - taking a shot at Cody Rhodes, who will be his guest at Elimination Chamber for The Grayson Waller Effect.

Will Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins be walking into WrestleMania 40 side-by-side?

Cody Rhodes won't be alone in The Grayson Waller Effect this weekend at the Elimination Chamber show. He will be alongside Seth Rollins, who is still waiting to fully recover before he enters the ring again.

He is expected to compete at WrestleMania 40 and stated that he doesn't want his first match back to be at The Grandest Stage of Them All. So, it likely means that he will get back inside the ring at some point in March.

The Visionary's role at WrestleMania will be crucial. Following the tense Press Conference where The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins took The American Nightmare's side despite the bitter rivalry they had in 2022.

On the February 10 episode of RAW, Rollins made it clear that he is willing to help Cody in his battle against what is now the new Bloodline. There seems to be a tease of a Tag Team match at WrestleMania featuring Roman Reigns and The Rock against Cody and Seth Rollins.

