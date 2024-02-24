33-year-old star acknowledges Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief "teased" recruiting him into The Bloodline

Roman Reigns had some special marching orders for a certain 33-year-old WWE Superstar on the latest episode of SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber: Perth. That superstar would later go on to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

On SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns called Grayson Waller into his locker room ahead of the biggest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect ever. The Head of the Table teased recruiting him into The Bloodline and sent the cameraman away as nothing about their conversation was revealed.

Just like he did at the press conference a day before Elimination Chamber, Grayson Waller once again acknowledged Roman Reigns in front of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief's two biggest rivals.

Whatever Reigns mentioned to Grayson Waller had zero effect because Waller stood back in the end and watched as Austin Theory got a beatdown from the duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

What this narrative means for the A-Town Down Under is yet to be seen, but the Australian star received the best reception of his career in front of over 50,000 fans in Perth.

It looks like The Moment Maker won't be getting anywhere close to The Bloodline ever again after how things played out on Elimination Chamber: Perth.

