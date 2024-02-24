Roman Reigns teases recruiting new Bloodline member; sends camera person away to give private message

Roman Reigns was featured on two segments in the pre-taped episode of SmackDown before the 2024 Elimination Chamber. In the second one, he seemingly teased recruiting a new Bloodline member and sent the camera person away to give a private message.

Reigns runs almost everything on SmackDown, with only General Manager Nick Aldis having more authority. In the first segment involving The Bloodline on SmackDown, Reigns teased Jimmy Uso a bit before telling him he was behind the master plan to attack Jey on RAW and cost him an Intercontinental Championship win.

Roman Reigns then summoned Grayson Waller to his locker room and told him he had a message, but it was for his ears only, appearing to tease recruiting him to The Bloodline. The camera cut from there, implying that Roman Reigns sent the cameraman away.

Obviously, Waller will never be a part of The Bloodline. However, he does have The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber, where he will host the Anti-Bloodline duo of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

It most likely had to be instructions given to Waller over how he needs to conduct The Grayson Waller Effect.

