Mastermind behind attack on Jey Uso on RAW revealed on SmackDown

Jey Uso was attacked by his brother Jimmy on Monday Night RAW this week - costing him his first singles championship win in WWE. This week, in a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown, the mastermind behind the attack on Jey was revealed to be The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns himself.

Jimmy Uso stood tall to end the final RAW before Elimination Chamber, telling Jey that he was the older brother. It looks like the two brothers could be on a collision course at WrestleMania 40, although the match isn't technically official yet.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was seen bragging about his attack on Jey Uso and how it played out to perfection. Roman Reigns, acting as if he had nothing to do with it, asked him who gave the marching orders. Jimmy defensively stated that it was Paul Heyman who did it and that he triple-checked.

Reigns, laughing at how quick Jimmy was to 'snitch' on Paul Heyman, said that it was actually him behind the master plan to attack Jey Uso and admitted that Jimmy executed it to perfection.

Jimmy was unfortunately left hanging again when he tried to get a handshake/high five - something that is a repeated occurrence with his younger brother from The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.

It's going to be interesting to see where things head from here.

The episode of WWE SmackDown was pre-taped as it would have been a logistical nightmare to have a live episode on Friday and then fly to Australia for the premium live event on Saturday.