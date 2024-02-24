33-year-old star betrays his tag team partner at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber has been full of twists and turns so far, with Cody Rhodes challenging The Rock to a singles match being the highlight of the night. However, another shocking incident took place during the segment as Grayson Waller betrayed Austin Theory, seemingly ending their alliance.

The duo, dubbed A-Town-Down Under, joined forces last year. They competed in numerous matches together and even racked up a few victories. They were present at WWE Elimination Chamber, where Waller hosted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect.

Both Rhodes and Rollins made huge announcements on the talk show. The Visionary revealed that he was just a few days away from receiving medical clearance. The American Nightmare, on the other hand, challenged The Rock to a singles match.

Towards the end of the segment, Austin Theory began mocking Rhodes and Rollins with The Brahma Bull's signature dialogues. However, he ended up paying for it soon as the babyfaces laid him out with a two-on-one attack. Interestingly, Grayson Waller did not come to his partner's aid and just watched the RAW stars destroy the former United States Champion.

With the 33-year-old and Austin Thoery seemingly no longer together, one can expect a mini-feud between them on the Road to WrestleMania.

