33-year-old star has the biggest opportunity of her WWE career set for RAW; sends message

WWE Superstar Katana Chance sent a message on social media ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Chance and Kayden Carter defeated the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell last Monday to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Hence, the title match has been made official as they are set to face the champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven during this week's show.

Katana Chance has now sent a message ahead of the huge bout and termed it as the biggest opportunity of her career. The 33-year-old also pumped up her partner, Carter, and assured her that they could accomplish this together.

"TOMORROW NIGHT is the biggest opportunity of my career. I know we can do this @kayden. Let’s show the world who we are 💥 #WWERAW," Chance wrote.

Check out Katana Chance's tweet below:

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter addressed the WWE Universe

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter recently discussed their aspirations for the future.

The pair expressed their unwavering commitment to pursuing their dreams, highlighting their aim to secure the Women's Tag Team Championships. They also added that their best was yet to come.

"It always seems impossible until it's done. If we accepted no, we wouldn't be where we are today. Every door that is closed, we have ripped it off the hinges. Stepped through and chased our dreams, no matter what. And now we set our sight on the tag team titles, which means it's only a matter of time. If you think you've seen everything Kayden and Katana can do, then you ain't seen nothing yet," the duo said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

