Major WWE tag team potentially set for title push

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter sent out a message ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Many feel that the talented tag team has not been properly utilized in WWE programming since their call-up to the main roster earlier this year. Nevertheless, recent vignettes suggest that the company is gearing up to propel the duo into a title pursuit.

In a recent video shared by the Stamford-based company, Chance and Carter pledged to claim the Women's Tag Team Championship.

"It always seems impossible until it's done. If we accepted no, we wouldn't be where we are today. Every door that is closed, we have ripped it off the hinges. Stepped through and chased our dreams, no matter what. And now we set our sight on the tag team titles, which means it's only a matter of time. If you think you've seen everything Kayden and Katana can do, then you ain't seen nothing yet," the duo said.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were surprised about getting picked up during the WWE Draft

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were promoted to WWE's main roster when they were called up to Monday Night RAW during the Draft earlier this year.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the duo talked about their surprise at the call-up. Chance mentioned that the former NXT Tag Team Champions were absolutely certain it wouldn't happen.

"We actually were pretty sure it wasn't happening. Not only did we not know, we thought we weren't, especially when the Women's Tag Champs got brought up. We were like, 'Man, that's the tag team that they're taking and that's it.' Then, the very last (second) at like 10:30pm on Monday and we're at the watch party and we were like, 'I think it's over.' And then they just like, said our names and we were like, 'Wait, what's happening? What brand did they even say?" Chance said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented tag team.

