33-year-old star breaks silence after betraying Tiffany Stratton to turn heel on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton was attacked by a 33-year-old star in what was a shocking heel turn on SmackDown. That same superstar broke her silence backstage when asked by Cathy Kelley.This week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton had quite the challenge as she overcame the formidable Kiana James to pick up a big win. This was in the heels of her loss to Stephanie Vaquer, and it looked like Stratton was going to bounce back. However, the Women's United States Champion, Giulia, would attack her seconds after her victor,y and following this, Jade Cargill came out for the save. Of course, this was a ruse as the 33-year-old Cargill then assaulted Tiffany Stratton, effectively betraying her and turning heel.When asked by Cathy Kelley why she attacked Stratton, this is what Jade Cargill had to say:&quot;Consequences? You only face them when you make mistakes. The only mistake I made was thinking that this world rewards patience. It rewards power. And I'm taking it, starting with the WWE Women's Championship.&quot;It seems like Cargill has decided to take a completely different approach in the aftermath of her multiple failures to win the WWE Women's Championship. She first lost at SummerSlam and then failed multiple times to win the title.She will get another shot at the gold at Saturday Night's Main Event, and this could prove to be the most interesting match between them yet. Stratton has had a stronghold over the Women's Championship since the first SmackDown of January 2025, and there is no doubt that few stars in WWE have had a better year than her.All of that could come crashing down at Saturday Night's Main Event, as the November 1st edition now has three World Championship matches - including the WWE title and the match for the vacant World Heavyweight Title.