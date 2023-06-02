33-year-old star sends a supportive message in response to Natalya's emotional post ahead of WWE RAW

In a recent social media post, the former WWE Divas Champion Natalya questioned about training with other women after her minor injury at Night of Champions. Hit Row member B-Fab showed Nattie her complete support and stated why everyone wanted to train with her.

Fans attended one of WWE Night of Champions' quickest Women's Championship contests in the company's history. Rhea Ripley upset Natalya in 69 seconds following an outside attack.

The Queen of Harts was repeatedly flung into the steel stairs around the ring. After the match, Ripley was the first to exit, allowing officials to check on the former Divas Champion before helping her up the ramp and to the back.

She posted a video a few hours ago in which she questioned why other female wrestlers wanted to train with her while knowing about her injuries at the 2023 Night of Champions. But The Queen of Harts is prepared to face Zoey Stark in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on the next episode of WWE RAW.

Hit Row's B-Fab took to Twitter to share that other women wanted to train with Nattie because she is the Best of all time (BOAT).

"Because you are still the BOAT!" - B-Fab wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Natalya shared about her Night of Champions defeat next to Rhea Ripley

After the 2023 Night of Champions, Natalya broke the silence about her loss in Saudi Arabia. She went to Twitter to respond to an interview with Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

In her reply, she countered Ripley's claim that she was "distracted" throughout the contest. The Queen of Harts revealed that she was not distracted; instead, she was unprepared for the SmackDown Women's Champion's crushing power.

"Just saw Rhea's interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me," Nattie tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

It remains to be seen if the former Divas Champion can beat the newly drafted superstar to claim the women's Money in the Bank contract and cash in on Rhea Ripley as an act of revenge.

