33-year-old star thanks The Rock for 'saving' WWE from Cody Rhodes 

The Rock has received a 'thank you' message from a WWE Superstar for seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 spot. This star is Grayson Waller who commented on a social media video of The Rock uploaded by WWE.

It looks like WWE is going ahead with its plan to have The Great One take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. In a matter of hours, the two megastars will come face-to-face at the WrestleMania 40 kick-off event.

WWE recently shared a clip that showed The Rock arriving for the face-off in Vegas. This video received a comment from Waller, who thanked the veteran for 'saving' WWE from Cody Rhodes.

"Thank you for saving us from Cody, boss!"

WWE legend wants answers from Cody Rhodes

Bully Ray wasn't happy when he learned that a fan traveled 800 miles to watch WWE RAW in hopes of hearing an explanation from Rhodes. The WWE veteran asked Cody to explain why he refused a WrestleMania main event match even after winning the Royal Rumble.

"Hold on. See, this is what I'm talking about becoming so powerful, so over. You drove 800 miles to see Cody Rhodes in person because he gave you back your passion for pro wrestling? [Correct] I don't believe that WWE is scr*wing with Cody. I think they have his best interests in mind. But the perception right now, among wrestling fans, is that they are scr*wing with Cody. That's why the why is so important. Somebody has to tell me why. Cody has to tell me why he stepped aside. Why? You won the Royal Rumble! Why did you step aside? You have the chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Why did you step aside? Tell me." [0:32-1:18]

Fans are still rallying behind Rhodes and want him to take his deserved main event back. With WrestleMania 40 still weeks away, one wonders if WWE will listen to the fans and act on it.

