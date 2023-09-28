33-year-old star undergoes a massive name change after WWE release

WWE recently released a host of superstars, some of whom are set to continue their journey in the professional wrestling industry.

One such superstar who could possibly make a mark on the professional wrestling world is the former Riddick Moss. Taking to Twitter/X, Moss revealed his name change after leaving WWE.

During his time in the company, Moss underwent a repackage after being called up to the main roster, as he was known as Madcap Moss. The 33-year-old is now going by the name of Mike Rallis.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rallis posted a photo of himself, showing off his incredible physique in the process.

Check out Rallis' tweet:

Booker T recently spoke about Mustafa Ali's WWE release, which took everyone by surprise

Mustafa Ali was among the many superstars to be released by WWE, alongside veterans like Dolph Ziggler and Dana Brooke.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he wasn't too surprised by Ali's release. He said:

"Did I see it coming? No. But, I'm not surprised by anything that happens when it comes to guys getting released. It's just like Mandy Rose, I didn't see that coming, but when it happens, it happens quick. It's always been that way in this business as far as guys being on that list of guys getting released."

Booker briefly spoke about the recent merger deal. He added:

"I didn't see Mustafa's name come up or anything, it wasn't like, oh this guy is rocking the boat, I didn't see that or anything. But you never know what's going on behind the scenes, as well as with this merger they're going to be looking to trim a lot of fat, do we really need these guys?"

Alongside the aforementioned names who were released, Mike Rallis' (fka Madcap Moss) wife and former WWE star, Emma, was also let go by the company.

