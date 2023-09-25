Booker T wasn't too surprised by 37-year-old star's WWE release; says the company was looking to "trim a lot of fat"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently said that he wasn't too surprised by 37-year-old star Mustafa Ali's release from the company.

Ali was recently released by WWE alongside many other talents. According to a recent report, the star was let go because it was believed that he was never going to get the opportunity to become a big star in the business. You can read more about it here.

Recently, on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the release of WWE stars, including Mustafa Ali.

The Hall of Famer said that he did not see it coming but also wasn't surprised by the 37-year-old star's release because it has always been like this in the wrestling business.

"Did I see it coming? No. But, I'm not surprised by anything that happens when it comes to guys getting released. It's just like Mandy Rose, I didn't see that coming, but when it happens, it happens quick. It's always been that way in this business as far as guys being on that list of guys getting released." (H/T Wrestling INC)

Booker T further added that after the merger between WWE and UFC, the company is looking to cut some of the talents that they do not feel should be on the roster.

"I didn't see Mustafa's name come up or anything, it wasn't like, oh this guy is rocking the boat, I didn't see that or anything. But you never know what's going on behind the scenes, as well as with this merger they're going to be looking to trim a lot of fat, do we really need these guys?" (H/T Wrestling INC)

You can check out the whole interview below:

Booker T believes WWE released Dolph Ziggler because he never changed with time

In the same podcast, Booker T also talked about why Dolph Ziggler was let go by the company. The legend said that he believes Ziggler never changed with time in WWE, and that led to his recent release.

"Dolph is one of those guys that really never changed. You know, his look. He always was the same guy all the time. And for me, you know that saying I always had. If you don't change with the times, the times will pass you by. You gotta know how to really be able to keep up with what's going on, you know, out there, the music world, the entertainment world, and whatnot," he said.

Mustafa Ali was supposed to go against Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at No Mercy. Fans believe the released star might show up on September 30. Let's see what WWE has in store.

Do you think Ali will make a return? Let us know in the comments section below.