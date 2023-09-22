Mustafa Ali may have never gotten opportunity to shine in WWE; possible reason for release - Reports

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali was recently released by the company. A new report suggests that the NXT star may never have received the opportunity to shine in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ali joined the company in 2016 and started performing on the developmental brand. His talent was appreciated by Vince McMahon, who shifted him to the main roster on SmackDown.

After performing for a few years on the main roster, he went back to NXT in 2023, where he started a feud with Dominik Mysterio, who controversially won the North American Championship in a triple-threat match that also involved Dragon Lee.

Haus of Wrestling recently got in touch with a WWE source, who told them that Mustafa Ali might not have ever received the opportunity to become a big star in the company and stated that he was not surprised by his release either.

They also mentioned that the possible reason for Ali's release could be his recent gimmick, which showed him as a politician. Even though the star wanted to adopt this persona on the main roster, he was never given the green light. However, after he got an opportunity to do it on the developmental show, Fox might not have liked the direction in which he was headed.

Mustafa Ali was not the only WWE star released

Ali was the first one to tweet about his release, among many other stars who were also let go by WWE. Even though each and every name on the list is a shock for the wrestling world, one name that stands out is former Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler was let go by the company after 19 years. The star won everything during his WWE career and was regarded as one of the best wrestlers to ever perform in a pro wrestling ring. Many stars sent their messages to the superstar on social media, including The Rock. You can check out his message here.

Mustafa Ali was set to appear on next week's episode of RAW to continue his feud with Dominik Mysterio. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store after releasing several superstars.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to all of the stars who have been released by WWE.

