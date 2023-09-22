The Rock finally reacts to WWE Superstars being released one week after his major return; says he will always support 43-year-old star

The Rock returned to WWE last week during SmackDown, shocking every fan. One week later, following the merger with Endeavor, multiple stars have been let go. The legendary wrestler and Hollywood star has now reacted to the releases.

Over the course of the day, multiple WWE stars announced that they were no longer with the company. Starting off with Mustafa Ali making the announcement, several other stars have been let go, including Aliyah, Dolph Ziggler, and Shelton Benjamin, among many others.

All these releases come only a week after The Rock created an immense moment by returning. It remains to be seen if he's going to make more appearances, but he had something to say to his fellow WWE stars.

With the industry reeling from all the releases, The Rock has finally reacted to the news hours after the rest of the wrestling community braced themselves for a difficult day.

The Rock said that he'd just seen the releases. He sent a message to Dolph Ziggler specifically while also talking to every other star who found themselves let go by WWE today.

"Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler. What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward."

Given the immense talents of the stars who were let go, fans might not have to wait too long before they see them wrestling elsewhere.

It remains to be seen where Dolph Ziggler goes, although there were some teases connecting him to AEW before his release.

