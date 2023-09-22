Released WWE star kept off TV for 375 days says what WWE never wanted for her; Raquel Rodriguez sends heartbreaking 3-word message 

It's been a rough night for WWE fans and superstars alike, as Raquel Rodriguez can attest. With multiple people released from the company, one star has taken to Instagram to respond, and Rodriguez has sent her a message in response. The star in question is none other than Aliyah.

The WWE star, released earlier at night, had confirmed that she was no longer with the company. She last wrestled on September 12, 2022. On that occasion, she lost her women's tag title, with her and Raquel Rodriguez losing to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Aliyah took to Instagram to share her response to her release, saying that WWE had never wanted her to be the "girl" for the fans. She said that the audience had made her their own.

"They never wanted me to be your girl. But y’all made me your girl. Thank you 💗💗," she wrote.

Multiple stars, including former tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez, responded to her post. She sent Aliyah a simple three-word message that wrapped up the heartbreak of the moment.

"I love you."

The star had only one thing to say

Given the number of releases, fans are still in shock. It remains to be seen what's next for the company and the stars.

