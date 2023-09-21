"COME ON TONY" – Fans are convinced Dolph Ziggler is headed to AEW

AEW might be on the verge of bringing in a whole host of new talents with several WWE stars being abruptly released from their contracts today. One of these stars is Dolph Ziggler, whom fans have quickly presumed could be on his way to Tony Khan's company.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was with WWE for nearly two decades, making his dismissal a great shock. At 43 years old, Ziggler still has plenty to offer between the ropes and his vast experience in the business makes him an asset for any locker room.

This is why Tony Khan might have to whip out his checkbook to ensure that The Showoff joins AEW. Or at least, that is what many fans are hoping ends up being the case.

Fans took to Twitter to speculate about Ziggler's future and fantasy book some of the potential matches he could have in AEW. One user suggested a blockbuster match between Ziggler and Kenny Omega:

Ziggler's real-life brother, Ryan Nemeth, is currently working for the Jacksonville-based promotion. This is another reason why many believe that a run with WWE's direct competition might be on the accomplished veteran's horizon.

Wherever Ziggler ends up going and whatever happens next is up to him. But, a large portion of the wrestling world would undoubtedly be overjoyed to see his picture alongside an "All Elite" graphic very soon.

WWE releases, potential new AEW signings

One of the major benefits of having more than one major wrestling promotion in America is the fact that stars have more opportunities to earn a good living within the industry. The batch of recently released WWE stars might seek work elsewhere.

Over the years, many wrestlers have left WWE to join promotions like IMPACT, NJPW, AAA, MLW, and, most notably, AEW. Top Dolla, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, Elias, and others who were released from their contracts today might look to do the same.

Tony Khan has said in the past that he does not want to pick up every ex-WWE star under the sun just for the sake of it, but rather that he will look to bring in talents if the deal makes sense and helps bolster his product. Several of the above-mentioned performers fit this bill.

Don't be surprised if new faces show up in AEW over the coming months. Especially with more WWE roster cuts expected to occur imminently.

Will Dolph Ziggler and other released WWE Superstars be making their way to AEW soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

