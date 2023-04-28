33-year-old star undergoes name change ahead of WWE Draft 2023

The WWE Draft is less than a day away, and the company is gearing up for one of the biggest events on live television, which will alter the careers of superstars. It was recently revealed that the company once again changed Madcap Moss' name to Riddick Moss.

In 2020, Riddick Moss officially moved to the main roster and joined Mojo Rawley on WWE RAW. He worked in the 24/7 division for a while before switching brands. He later allied with Baron Corbin, where he received a new name and gimmick.

Last year, Triple H's new regime fixed some of the changes made by Vince McMahon's regime. Several popular gimmicks and names have returned to the main roster. Recently, it was revealed on WWE's website that the company decided to change Moss' name back to Riddick Moss on the main roster.

Moss has been showing signs of a heel turn over the past few weeks, along with his real-life girlfriend. It will be interesting to see what's next for the star and which brand he lands with or without Emma.

Riddick Moss recently received an opportunity to go after a top champion in WWE

Last year, Happy Corbin ended his partnership with Madcap Moss after Corbin lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38. After the event, the former Lone Wolf turned on Moss, and the two former friends feuded on the blue brand.

In the end, Moss won, and Corbin went under another gimmick change where he aligned himself with JBL. After months of working in the mid-card division, the former NXT star reunited with his real-life girlfriend, Emma, on the blue brand.

Earlier this year, Madcap Moss became the new number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio.

The two stars met on SmackDown in Canada before WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, where The Ring General prevailed and retained his title by beating Madcap Moss.

What are your thoughts on the recent name change? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes