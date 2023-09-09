33-year-old star "worried" ahead of WWE SmackDown whether Cody Rhodes will switch brands

Cody Rhodes, to the shock of many, brought former Bloodline member Jey Uso back to WWE, after the latter quit a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The American Nightmare revealed that the former tag champ is the newest addition to Monday nights.

This has led to a ton of speculation online as to whether Rhodes has left out an important detail about Jey Uso's move to RAW. While the 2023 Royal Rumble winner has been a staple of the red brand of late, and has even been announced ahead of next week's show to be returning, Rhodes could logically jump to Friday nights.

Speaking on the subject on After The Bell, Grayson Waller disclosed his disinterest in having Cody Rhodes part of the SmackDown roster. The Aussie feels instead of the latter, WWE could move either Indi Hartwell or Bronson Reed:

"Yeah, it kinda worries me who they’re gonna bring over. I’m worried it’s going to be Cody. You wanna talk about someone who gonna try and overshadow me, he tried to do it on my show Saturday. I’m polite enough to let him on my show, he’s making these jokes about hip toss class and skull and yes, I enjoyed skill with Terry Taylor, okay Cody? You don’t have to mention it in front of everyone."

Waller continued:

"I’m hoping it someone, for me personally, I would love it to be Indi Hartwell, bring an Australian over. Maybe Bronson Reed, make SmackDown the Australian show with all of the big name Australians. We don’t need Cody, we don’t need these guys trying to over shadow us, we need people who are going to take that torch.” [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes says his WWE promos are nothing like his Hall of Fame father's

Dusty Rhodes is often regarded as one of the most soulful performers to ever come along in the world of pro-wreslting. Cody Rhodes recently spoke on Dale Jr Download, disclosing that he feels personally that his own promos do not match his father's.

The American Nightmare's monologues are often very well-received by the live crowds, but he believes that they don't have a soul.

"I've been very lucky that people like these interviews and moments. They're very different from Dusty's. There's not the 'soul' that Dusty presented, they're almost a political campaign element to how I do an interview. They have to be. I can't be him," stated Cody. [H/T: Fightful]

Both he and his father were part of a captivating storyline on WWE television in 2013 against The Authority. The Rhodes Family defeated The Shield at Battleground of that year. The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns are at present arguably the top guys of their respective brands.

Will Cody Rhodes make the move to WWE SmackDown eventually to confront The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

