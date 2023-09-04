Cody Rhodes may have left out important detail about Jey Uso's move to WWE RAW

The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback was advertised to feature Cody Rhodes. What transpired at the event, though, was the revelation of Jey Uso's return after the latter quit WWE a few weeks ago. He is now part of the Monday Night RAW roster, courtesy of The American Nightmare's efforts to pull some strings.

It felt more like Rhodes was holding back something. The biggest question is, why has Cody Rhodes helped his foe, who is partly to blame for his loss at WrestleMania 39? Does he intend to move to Friday Night SmackDown?

If Jey Uso's addition to the red brand was the result of Cody's effort, perhaps the latter has struck a deal that involves him moving to the blue brand. It'd make all the sense in the world.

While there is a long road ahead, WWE is smart to slowly build to next year's Show of Shows, assuming Rhodes vs. Reigns is the plan. The crowd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was very receptive to the entire segment.

Cody Rhodes is determined to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The World Heavyweight Championship looks great, and for the first time since its inception, the title was defended in the main event of a WWE show at Payback. Seth Rollins retained against Shinsuke Nakamura in an exciting contest, with there being some strong reactions to the post-match beatdown.

The American Nightmare, presently a member of the RAW roster, could go after the top prize of the brand. However, Rhodes has already disclosed time and time again that it is the title Reigns currently possesses that he needs in order to finish his story.

Speaking to SI Media many weeks ago, Cody Rhodes had some comments directed at Roman Reigns, who claimed that The Bloodline Saga on WWE television is going into its third inning. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner stated:

"I will say the thing that I probably took the most offense to is... I believe Roman did an interview at the press conference afterwards. He said, 'We're only in the third inning here,' something like that. Talking about the story, and I thought, 'Yeah. Your third inning. Your third inning.' The WWE world does not directly revolve around you."

Meanwhile, John Cena is working several episodes on Friday Night SmackDown. The word around town is that The Champ is being discussed as The American Nightmare's next opponent.

Cody Rhodes ended his rivalry with Brock Lesnar following a massive victory over The Beast at SummerSlam. Is The Cenation Leader his next obstacle as he inches closer to The Tribal Chief?

Do you think Cody Rhodes will eventually move to Friday nights and confront Roman Reigns for the first time since the RAW after WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

