WWE star implies Cody Rhodes needed him to stay relevant; sends five-word message following Payback

Cody Rhodes is taking his time on WWE television before disclosing his next move following an important victory over Brock Lesnar at the summertime spectacle in Detroit, Michigan, last month.

Despite showing up for the previously advertised Grayson Waller Effect segment at Payback, that portion on the show was more about the returning Jey Uso and the his move to Monday nights.

Grayson Waller nevertheless took the opportunity for some self-indulgence, implying that his talk show gave The American Nightmare something to do:

"You're welcome for the rub @CodyRhodes," the loudmoth Aussie wrote on his social media handle.

Waller has not been part of any major storyline lately. However, he has been spotted teaming with Austin Theory, who lost his US Championship match to Rey Mysterio at Payback on Saturday night.

Will Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso co-exist on WWE RAW?

It's not like they are a tag team or anything, but The American Nightmare's popularity and connection with the fans has already sparked a healthy rivalry with the World Heavyweight Champion on the red brand - Seth Rollins.

In the case of Jey Uso, Rhodes has some issues of his own. The latter's most personal match perhaps, took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, earlier this year. On The Grandest Stage, The Usos played a part alongside Solo Sikoa to help Roman Reigns retain his world championship against Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes was audibly saying to himself, "I hope we know what we're doing," following Jey Uso's arrival. The revelation has also left viewers with some questions that probably will be answered in the coming weeks. Why did Cody Rhodes cash in his political favor to right the wrong done to his foe in the first place?

