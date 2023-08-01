"It's a very complex situation" - Seth Rollins on alleged real-life heat with top WWE star

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently addressed his relationship with Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company last year at WrestleMania to start a feud with Rollins. The American Nightmare and The Visionary had a heated rivalry that saw Rhodes coming out on top. Meanwhile, the two have spoken in several interviews about their relationship, disclosing that they disliked each other. The American Nightmare even claimed that he and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion almost engaged in a fistfight backstage.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins was asked about his current relationship with Rhodes and whether they were truly not friends.

"[Are you guys not friends, you and Cody?] We are, God. Our relationship is very complex. I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's mutual respect there, obviously. I think when you have two guys at our caliber there's respect but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides," he said.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion added:

"You know, he has mentioned recently that we both vying constantly to be the top guy on the top show on Monday Night RAW and that's the truth. So, there's respect. Friendship? I don't know that I would go that far. But yeah, it's a very complex situation between the two of us, that's for sure." [3:57 - 4:44]

Seth Rollins believes an eight-time champion should be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign. Check out his comments here.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins praised Cody Rhodes' work ethic

During Seth Rollins' interview with Sports Illustrated, host Jimmy Traina pointed out that he thought it was harsh that Cody Rhodes stated that he was not friends with The Visionary. However, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion disagreed.

Meanwhile, The Visionary praised The American Nightmare for his work ethic.

"I mean you can't say anything bad about Cody's work ethic. Absolutely not. He's the hardest worker in the room 100%. Incredible talent in the ring. I watch him on all live events and he puts it all on the line every single night. And so, I have nothing but good things to say about him from a work perspective. But does that mean we're best friends? I mean, we're gonna hang out and have drinks together? Probably not." [5:26 - 5:49]

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is working fans into believing he has backstage heat with Cody Rhodes, claims wrestling veteran. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Sports Illustrated and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.