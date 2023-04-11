Seth Rollins is working fans into believing he has backstage heat with top WWE Superstar, claims Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Seth Rollins' backstage heat with Cody Rhodes in WWE is a work.

Over the past few years, Seth Rollins has reportedly had real-life heat with some of his WWE co-workers, including Matt Riddle and Cody Rhodes. A few weeks ago, The American Nightmare revealed that he and The Visionary almost had a fistfight backstage. Meanwhile, Rollins was vocal about believing he deserved Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 39.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked whether Rollins was a problem backstage in WWE, pointing out The Visionary's reported real-life heat with Rhodes. Disco Inferno responded, claiming that Rollins is working the fans.

"I'll say this, dude, you're getting worked by Seth Rollins. Everything I talked that you're reporting that you think is like a shoot is because he's trying to make it to be reported thinks it's a shoot. So, Force Agrillo, you're a good fan because you believe what the wrestlers say and that's what we want fans to do, believe what the wrestlers say," Inferno said. [0:54 - 1:17]

Seth Rollins wanted to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

However, Seth Rollins expressed that he deserved Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania this year. The Visionary now wants to face his former Shield brother at WrestleMania 40. He explained why in an interview with ESPN.

"There's a few of them out there, man. I mean, realistically, Roman Reigns is someone that I have only wrestled on pay per view and singles matches twice. Yeah, and you look at a lot of the other, say long term rivalries, you know, Rock [and] Austin, they did three mania matches themselves, three of them, two of the main events I think. You look at Cena and Orton and they had a million," Rollins said.

