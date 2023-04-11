WWE could work Cody Rhodes' real-life animosity with 36-year-old top superstar into storyline, according to Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT color commentator Booker T believes the company could benefit from the real-life heat between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Last year, Rhodes and Rollins had a historic feud. The two superstars squared off three times between April and June 2022. Their rivalry, however, has seemingly extended to real-life. The Visionary and The American Nightmare have been vocal about disliking each other.

While Rollins revealed during an interview that he believed he should have been in the main event of WrestleMania 39 instead of Rhodes, his wife, Becky Lynch, also said the same in another interview.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Lynch's comments, stating that he did not believe she would get involved in the real-life rivalry between her husband and Rhodes.

"I don't think she would be getting in the middle of that little squabble or anything like that just because she is who she is. Maybe she really feels that way, you know, about Seth. And a lot of people feel that way about Seth. I feel that way about Seth. Always talk about how great of a talent Seth Rollins is," he said.

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer believes the company could work Rollins and Rhodes' animosity into a storyline.

"But for Cody to get into that spot for it really to really really burn and really simmer the way I need it to simmer to where even Seth Rollins could really have even more disdain, oh my God man. Now we got something. Now we got something to work with. Guys, I need y'all on Twitter every day, all right, going back and forth. And I need y'all to hate each other right now even more so. So, yeah man, this could be money at the end of the day if done right. That's why I don't agree with the way The Man put it out there opposed to the scenario that I would draw up for this thing to play out," Booker added. [2:23 - 3:27]

Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WWE Backlash

Last week, Rhodes went head-to-head against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa. The following night, The American Nightmare was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar, who was supposed to team up with him against Reigns and Sikoa in the main event of RAW.

This week, Rhodes appeared on RAW to challenge The Beast Incarnate to a first-time-ever match at Backlash next month.

