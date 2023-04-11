8-time champion has to be Roman Reigns' opponent at WWE SummerSlam according to Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Cody Rhodes should be the one challenging Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Earlier this year, Rhodes earned a shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two superstars squared off in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone the Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa. Although Rhodes demanded a rematch the following night on RAW, Reigns refused.

On an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed who should be Reigns' opponent at SummerSlam. The current NXT color commentator disclosed that he did not want to see Reigns square off against anyone he had wrestled before except Rhodes.

"I don't wanna see Roman wrestle anybody that he's wrestled already other than Cody," he said. [0:44 - 0:48]

WWE Legend DDP says Cody Rhodes will eventually become world champion

After his defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes started a feud with Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to team up with The American Nightmare on RAW last week against Reigns and Solo Sikoa. However, he brutally attacked and destroyed Rhodes before the match started. A few hours ago, Rhodes challenged Lesnar to a bout at Backlash.

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer DDP believes Rhodes will eventually dethrone Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"Eventually, it's gonna happen. And it's because, now the fans, I mean, one of the things that happen in wrestling where, you know, sometimes the person will get pushed to the people. Now, they're pushing - the people - because they want to see it. You know, though, it's gonna take time. Roman Reigns is one of the greatest champions of all time. I mean, he really is. And on top of being one of the most handsome guys alive. He's got it all, the look, the size, the Bloodline, the whole thing is so strong," he told TMZ Sports.

