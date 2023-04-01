Former WWE Champion interested in facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is making waves with his title reign, and Seth Rollins wants a shot at him at WrestleMania 40.

Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 this weekend. While he could lose the title at the show, several superstars still want to face The Tribal Chief.

Seth Rollins is currently neck-deep in a rivalry with YouTuber Logan Paul. However, The Visionary already has a few names in mind for who he would like to face at WrestleMania 40.

During an interview with ESPN, Rollins was asked about who he would like to face at next year’s ‘Mania. The former WWE Champion did not hesitate too much and named Roman Reigns as the superstar whom he would like to take on in a marquee match.

"There's a few of them out there, man. I mean, realistically, Roman Reigns is someone that I have only wrestled on pay per view and singles matches twice. Yeah, and you look at a lot of the other, say long term rivalries, you know, Rock [and] Austin, they did three mania matches themselves, three of them, two of the main events I think. You look at Cena and Orton and they had a million," Rollins said.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' previous match ended in a disqualification, and The Visionary wants to have a match with a definitive outcome with his former Shield partner.

"And I have never had that kind of definitive, put the stamp on it match with Roman." [0:03 - 0:44]

Apart from Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins wants to face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins to make a statement. The two men had a couple more matches, both of which were won by The American Nightmare.

In an interview with ESPN, Rollins also named Cody Rhodes as one of the superstars he would want to face at WrestleMania 40.

"You mentioned Cody Rhodes, there's a lot of history there. I would love to get a win over him. I would love to get a win over him on a big stage like that." [0:45 - 0:58]

In the very same interview, Rollins cleared the air about the real-life heat between himself and The American Nightmare. He went on to state that Rhodes did not deserve the main event spot at 'Mania, and instead, he should have had that spot.

It looks like the two top men in WWE have some real-life problems going on. That could lead to some interesting storylines down the line.

