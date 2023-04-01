"I should be in that position" - 15-time champion is not entirely comfortable with Cody Rhodes' WWE push

Cody Rhodes is set to be in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 alongside Roman Reigns, and 15-time champion Seth Rollins is not too happy with that.

Rollins has been one of WWE’s top performers for nearly a decade. After a great run with The Shield, The Visionary proved what he is capable of as a solo performer. He is also known for his remarkable "Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31.

This year, Seth Rollins will face Logan Paul in a singles match at The Show of Shows. While The Visionary has a top match scheduled for this year’s event, he is not too happy with the push Rhodes has received over the past year.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and competed against Seth Rollins in an impromptu match. The two men extended their rivalry, which saw Cody Rhodes go over Rollins thrice.

Speaking to ESPN, Rollins opened up about the opportunity Rhodes had at this year’s ‘Mania against Roman Reigns. He reminded fans that he has been with WWE through thick and thin and deserves such a big opportunity.

"I should be in that position. I'm the one who has held it down while he drifted off and went and did his own thing. Respect to him for that. Great. He drifted off, did his own thing. I'm the one who held it down when everybody got hurt or did something else, went off or took part time schedules." Seth Rollins said. [0:18 - 0:43]

Seth Rollins went on to shed some light on Cody Rhodes' claims that the two men almost came to blows backstage after his return.

"I vouch for this company. I vouch for this place and I feel like what he's getting is not, I'm just not entirely comfortable with it and I don't know any other way to put it to that and, and I think that just creates some natural friction between the two of us. And so, you know, when tempers flare, you know how it goes sometimes," he added [1:03 - 1:26]

SRFans Media @SRFansMedia #SFNR @WWERollins



- Seth talking about what Cody said in a recent interview and why he think's he should be where Cody is (in the main event), mutual respect, professional animosity. ESPN Interview with DC Video Thread! #SethRollins - Seth talking about what Cody said in a recent interview and why he think's he should be where Cody is (in the main event), mutual respect, professional animosity. ESPN Interview with DC Video Thread! #SethRollins #SFNR @WWERollins- Seth talking about what Cody said in a recent interview and why he think's he should be where Cody is (in the main event), mutual respect, professional animosity. https://t.co/PunNCW28rf

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently said that he came to blows with Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes’ return at WWE WrestleMania 39 has seen value rising in the company. He quickly climbed to the top and won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on the Dan LeBatard Show, The American Nightmare revealed that his rivalry with The Visionary almost led to an actual brawl backstage.

"Seth Rollins is the closest I've ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn't happen. Him and I absolutely can't stand one another, I'd probably try and rip his eyes out," Cody Rhodes said.

Rollins has now made it clear that he is not too content with Cody Rhodes’ position in the company. However, the two professionals have worked well against each other in the ring.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins face Cody Rhodes if he wins at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes