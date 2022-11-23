33-year-old Superstar explains their return to WWE under Triple H's regime

Triple H turned the tide as he became the Chief Content Officer of WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Mia Yim opened up on why she decided to return to WWE under the new regime.

Earlier this month, Mia Yim made a shocking return to the company after being released during her first run on the main roster as Reckoning. Upon her arrival, she quickly aligned herself with The O.C. to take care of Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

Several released Superstars have made their return under Triple H's new regime and Yim seems to be one of those as well. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the 33-year-old Superstar revealed why she decided to return to the company under the new regime:

"Triple H. I have a lot of respect for him and when I found out that he took over and he was bringing all my friends back. And it was the right time and right place and working under him at NXT was so fun. It's so easy to talk to him that it was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge." (From 2:31 to 3:01)

It seems that several wrestlers have a liking towards working with The Game which is why he rehired most of his alumni from NXT.

Mia Yim reveals why it is easy to work with Triple H in WWE

After becoming the godfather of the Black and Gold brand, the old regime replaced Hunter and made several changes to the beloved product. Fortunately, The Game made a miraculous recovery and returned to the company.

In the past, several wrestlers have spoken up about how easy it was to work with Triple H in the Black and Gold brand. Speaking in the same interview, Yim revealed why it is so easy to work with The Game:

"Ever since day one, since meeting him, he just has that vibe that you can approach him about anything. If something's going on that you need time off or if you have a creative idea, it's just so easy to just approach him. I don't know. It's his energy. It's his vibe." (From 3:26 to 3:41)

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Yim in her second run with the company.

