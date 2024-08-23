33-year-old superstar reacts to WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart including her in his dream roster

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently got added to the WWE 2K24 video game. After this recent development, the 80-year-old legend appeared for an interview where he named his dream roster which he would love to manage. Interestingly, he also named a 33-year-old female superstar on his list, following which she sent a happy reaction.

Piper Niven was promoted to the main roster and drafted to the SmackDown brand with Chelsea Green this year. However, the Scottish star has already shown tremendous growth and even challenged former Women’s Champion Bayley at Clash at the Castle 2024 in a losing effort.

Niven recently shared a tweet on X/Twitter in response to the news of "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart including her in his dream team.

Jimmy Hart made this statement while speaking with ComicBook. Notably, the iconic manager put Piper Niven on the same list as legendary wrestlers Lonnie Kahn and Judy Martin. Hart also included Paul Ellering in his list and said he would instantly agree to manage him if Triple H asked him to.

Jimmy Hart still has his heart set on managing a tag team on WWE SmackDown

Pretty Deadly is slowly trying to create an impact on the SmackDown brand via its unique acts and fighting style. Recently, they performed a live song in praise of newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax as part of Pretty Deadly: The Musical. "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart said he desires to manage the British tag team along with Paul Ellering and Piper Niven.

Hart has already come forward with his wish to manage Pretty Deadly before in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Senior Editor, Bill Apter. Moreover, he also explained why working with Kit Wilson and Elton Prince would be very fruitful for him:

"They fit my character because they bump, they're crazy. 'Woah, woah, you can't hit me!' They get beat every week, but they still get right back up and people really hate them, and I love those guys. There's something about them that I really love. My whole life, everything I did was up tempo. I never liked the dark, dingy, 'Tomorrow, the world is going to end.' That was never me. It was just always, 'Hey, baby! What's going on?! This is beautiful!'" [10:43 – 11:07]

It would be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer gets a chance to manage the superstars he likes and bring his dream roster to life.

