Legend wants to manage Pretty Deadly if he returns to WWE TV (Exclusive)

Pretty Deadly duo Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have been part of WWE's main roster since moving to the SmackDown brand in May 2023. Jimmy Hart, widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestling managers of all time, would like to represent the Englishmen if he ever manages again.

Hart made his name in Memphis in the 1970s before appearing in WWE between 1985 and 1993. The 80-year-old worked alongside several high-profile names, including Bret Hart, The Honky Tonk Man, and Hulk Hogan.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Hart showered praise on the SmackDown tag team:

"We were always a tag team guy. Hart Foundation. I had The Nasty Boys. I had Earthquake and Typhoon. Terry and Dory Funk. Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine as Rhythm and Blues. The Rougeau Brothers. The list goes on and on. But there's one tag team if I ever came back to manage again I would like. I like them [The Creed Brothers], but Pretty Deadly." [10:13 – 10:41]

As an eccentric personality himself, Hart believes his managerial style would suit Pretty Deadly's over-the-top act:

"They fit my character because they bump, they're crazy. 'Woah, woah, you can't hit me!' They get beat every week, but they still get right back up and people really hate them, and I love those guys. There's something about them that I really love. My whole life, everything I did was up tempo. I never liked the dark, dingy, 'Tomorrow, the world is going to end.' That was never me. It was just always, 'Hey, baby! What's going on?! This is beautiful!'" [10:43 – 11:07]

Jimmy Hart makes a prediction about Pretty Deadly

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions and two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. However, they have not yet captured any titles on the main roster.

Although they are not currently in the tag title picture, Jimmy Hart expects to see gold around Pretty Deadly's waists one day:

"I'm not trying to pitch me as their manager. I'm just saying, Pretty Deadly, I love you guys. Y'all are awesome. I got that word from The Miz, of course, but just keep doing what you're doing because I guarantee you one day you're gonna be wearing some gold, baby." [11:19 – 11:32]

Hart went on to compare Pretty Deadly to former WCW and WWE star Lex Luger, also known as The Total Package:

"Like Lex Luger, they've got the total package. They've got the look. They've just got something about them that when they come out, the people get excited, and that's what's important. You've gotta watch the faces on the crowd. You've gotta watch the audience, how they respond to certain things. People really wanna see them get their you-know-what beat." [11:35 – 11:51]

Prince and Wilson's most recent televised match ended in defeat on the February 2 episode of SmackDown. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeated the three-time champions in a fatal four-way bout, which also involved Legado del Fantasma and The LWO.

