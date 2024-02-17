Hall of Famer thinks CM Punk regretted leaving WWE (Exclusive)

CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023 after almost a decade away from the company. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart gave his take on The Best in the World's recent comeback.

Punk walked out of WWE in January 2014 due to creative frustrations and persistent injuries. The popular star went on to fight in UFC and wrestle for AEW before surprisingly returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Hart, a legendary former WWE on-screen personality, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about Punk re-signing with the company:

"CM Punk, him coming back, he came in. It fit in perfect. There was a void there. He came right in, took up. It's all in the numbers. If you bring somebody in, no matter what's happened in the past, you've gotta forgive people sometimes, and they learn more too." [8:16 – 8:31]

Hart thinks Punk might have regretted leaving WWE during his lengthy absence:

"I'm sure Punk left and probably went, 'Oh my God, what did I do? I left the biggest company in the world. Oh my gosh. I was making millions off merchandise. I tried UFC,' which my hat's off for him for trying that, other companies, and everything else. But the point of it is [Punk thinking], 'I'm back to where I should have been back. I should have never left in the first place. Look, I've got action figures. I've got t-shirts. I've got memorabilia.'" [8:31 – 9:01]

Jimmy Hart thinks CM Punk grew up

During his time away from WWE, CM Punk occasionally took digs at his former employers in media interviews.

Jimmy Hart believes any animosity between Punk and WWE has been forgotten for the sake of business. He also referenced the fact that The Straight Edge Superstar returned to televised in-ring action in front of a large crowd at the Royal Rumble:

"You grow up sometimes," Hart continued. "You grow up, and when you grow up and you sit back and look, you look at your financial statement, you look at the way they presented you on that stage. I mean, look, he's back now in front of 48,000 people… 48,000 people! I mean, come on, please. But he's a good kid. I liked CM Punk. I've always liked CM Punk. Unfortunately, he got injured, but now they've got so many people who can step in and take his spot." [9:09 – 9:36]

Punk underwent triceps surgery after the Royal Rumble, ruling him out of action for several months. Before suffering the injury, he had been expected to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7.

