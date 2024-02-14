[GRAPHIC] CM Punk shows off stitched triceps after surgery

WWE Superstar CM Punk has shared a new story on his official Instagram handle, showing off his triceps post-surgery.

Punk injured his tricep at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The former WWE Champion suffered the injury during the final moments of the Men's Royal Rumble match. He later revealed that he couldn't make it to WrestleMania XL due to his injury.

For a while, CM Punk has been updating fans on his recovery via his Instagram stories. He has now shared a photo of his stitched tricep post-surgery.

Check it out HERE.

CM Punk is determined to make the greatest return ever

Punk's WrestleMania XL main event dreams have been crushed. He will have to wait a year to have another shot at realizing his dream of headlining The Show of Shows.

The veteran recently opened up about his eventual return and boldly stated that it would be the greatest comeback ever.

“I am in a lot of pain. It’s mental more than anything. I can handle pain, I can power through hard PT [physical therapy]. The mental aspect of it I think is a lot harder than the physical. Day one, my comeback will be the greatest of all time.”

Expand Tweet

Punk came incredibly close to winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He was the last wrestler to be eliminated by the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row but later refused to wrestle Roman Reigns at 'Mania.

He went on to change his decision and will now take on The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage Of Them All once again. Only time will tell if he finishes the story this time around.

Do you miss Punk on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE