33-year-old superstar reiterates his nickname following WWE SmackDown

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a three-word message following SmackDown.

Grayson Waller has made himself into a star since his arrival on the main roster. He has had a match against Edge, a promo with John Cena, and welcomed Bobby Lashley onto The Grayson Waller Effect this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Lashley claimed that he made a mistake in selecting The Street Profits to team up with him. Waller tried to convince Lashley to join himself and Austin Theory, but the veteran wasn't interested. The Street Profits later tried to prove themselves to Bobby Lashley by attacking LWO after Rey Mysterio successfully defended the United States Championship against Santos Escobar this past Friday night.

Waller took to Instagram today to deliver a three-word message to the WWE Universe. He wrote his nickname, "The Moment Maker", and shared a few photos from this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Grayson Waller mocks John Cena's return to WWE

Grayson Waller recently poked fun at John Cena's return to WWE and noted that the veteran hasn't competed in a match.

Cena will finally be in action at WWE Fastlane when he teams up with LA Knight to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. AJ Styles was originally supposed to be The Cenation Leader's partner but The Bloodline brutally attacked The Phenomenal One last week.

Knight saved Cena from another attack this past Friday night on the blue brand and then signed the contract to become the 16-time world champion's partner at the premium live event on October 7th.

In an interview with SEN, Grayson Waller poked fun at Cena for not competing in a televised match since his return to the company. Cena has competed in a few untelevised matches at live events, but Fastlane will be his first televised match since his return.

"Very much so," the 33-year-old said, agreeing that Cena only used him to receive the spotlight. "Nothing I said to John was untrue. He's had this big comeback tour, everyone's so excited, and he hasn't wrestled once. He's telling all these fans, 'I'm coming back, I'm doing all these shows,' and you haven't had a match? Like what is this? You're a special guest referee? You wanna be a guest on my show?" [5:14 – 5:31]

You can check out the full video below:

Grayson Waller interrupted John Cena during his appearance at WWE Money in the Bank in London on July 1st. Cena suggested London as a potential city for a future WrestleMania, but Grayson Waller claimed that Australia would be a much better selection. Cena planted Waller with an Attitude Adjustment to end the segment, and it will be interesting to see if the two stars cross paths again down the line.

Have you enjoyed John Cena's return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.