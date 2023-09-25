"He hasn't wrestled once" – WWE star blasts John Cena's return

John Cena's lack of in-ring action during his latest WWE return has not gone unnoticed among his fellow wrestlers. One of Cena's most recent rivals, Grayson Waller, believes the 16-time champion should prove his worth by competing in a match.

Waller traded insults with the wrestler-turned-actor during an in-ring segment at Money in the Bank in London, England, on July 1. Cena has appeared regularly on SmackDown in recent weeks. However, he has not competed in a televised match since losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 on April 1.

In an interview with Australian network SEN, Waller criticized the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer for participating in non-wrestling roles since returning:

"Very much so," the 33-year-old said, agreeing that Cena only used him to receive the spotlight. "Nothing I said to John was untrue. He's had this big comeback tour, everyone's so excited, and he hasn't wrestled once. He's telling all these fans, 'I'm coming back, I'm doing all these shows,' and you haven't had a match? Like what is this? You're a special guest referee? You wanna be a guest on my show?" [5:14 – 5:31]

Although John Cena has not wrestled on television, he has competed in three untelevised matches so far in September. He won his latest in-ring contest against Montez Ford in a dark match after the September 22 episode of SmackDown.

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

On October 7, WWE Fastlane will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana. AJ Styles and John Cena were due to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at the event. However, a storyline injury to Styles means the match is now in jeopardy.

Regardless of what happens at Fastlane, Grayson Waller hopes to face Cena in the near future:

"I just wanted him to be honest with people and say he wanted to come back and take the spotlight from the other wrestlers. 'LA Knight's hot, I'll have some of that. Grayson Waller's hot, I'll have some of that.' That's what these legends kinda do. They don't wanna pass the torch. They wanna kinda keep lighting their torch off your spark. But that's okay, I'm gonna let it happen. I think John's gonna get his comeuppance very soon though." [5:32 – 5:54]

Waller also spoke about the possibility of going one-on-one with The Rock or Roman Reigns in 2024.

