33-year-old superstar shares cryptic photo with Finn Balor after WWE RAW

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has shared a throwback photo of himself with Finn Balor after the two were seen having a conversation on RAW.

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor were shown on screen having a conversation with each other backstage during last night's edition of WWE RAW. Damian Priest approached Balor and asked to have a conversation in private. However, Balor noted that he has known McDonagh for a long time, and they can have a conversation in front of him.

Balor and Priest almost got into a brawl, but Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley put a stop to it. McDonagh then chimed in and stated that it looks like the Money in the Bank briefcase is causing an issue within The Judgment Day and suggested that Damian Priest get rid of it. Later on RAW, McDonagh attacked Sami Zayn backstage and beat him down before security broke it up.

McDonagh took to his Instagram story today to share a throwback photo of himself with Finn Balor. You can check out the photo below and McDonagh's Instagram story by clicking here.

JD McDonagh shares throwback photo with Balor.

Finn Balor reveals current gimmick is his darkest WWE character

Finn Balor has portrayed The Demon in the past but recently claimed that his current character is the darkest he has ever been in WWE.

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam in Detroit, the 42-year-old RAW star spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Balor claimed that his character is the darkest it has ever been and vowed to release his pent-up aggression on the World Heavyweight Champion at Summerslam.

"The darkest version of Finn Balor is standing right in front of you. Darkness or frustration, or aggression doesn't come from painting; it comes from your heart. It comes from the eyes; it comes from the story; it comes from what has led you up until this point, and I have had seven years of pissed-off, pent-up aggression against Seth that I'm going to release at SummerSlam," he said. [From 04:35 to 05:05]

You can check out the full interview below:

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular factions in the company but could be on the verge of falling apart. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the faction on the red brand and if Balor decides to leave the group in the weeks ahead.

