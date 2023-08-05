Finn Balor is hoping to achieve major WWE milestone (Exclusive)

Finn Balor recently stated that he was looking forward to becoming a Grand Slam Champion by adding the WWE Tag Team Titles to his resume.

The 42-year-old performer has won every major singles gold in WWE since joining the company back in 2014. Apart from being a two-time NXT Champion, Balor is a former Universal Champion, United States Champion, and as well as Intercontinental Champion.

The Tag Team Titles is the only gold that has eluded him so far. However, The Judgment Day member has his sights on capturing the championships alongside either Damian Priest or Dominik Mysterio. In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Finn Balor mentioned that he was hoping to become a Grand Slam Champion down the line.

"Yeah, either with Damian or with Dominik. It don't matter. But if I was a Tag Team Champion, I would then be a Grand Slam Champion. So that is something I hope is on the horizon," said Finn Balor. [From 02:48 to 03:00]

Finn Balor says his current version is his darkest WWE character

Elsewhere in the interview, Finn Balor was asked if he was looking to bring back his fan-favorite Demon King avatar in WWE.

The former Universal Champion explained that his current persona was his darkest yet, as he's more aggressive and determined than ever. Balor added he's going to release his years of frustration against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023.

"The darkest version of Finn Balor is standing right in front of you. Darkness or frustration, or aggression doesn't come from painting; it comes from your heart. It comes from the eyes; it comes from the story; it comes from what has led you up until this point, and I have had seven years of pissed-off, pent-up aggression against Seth that I'm going to release at SummerSlam," said Finn Balor. [From 04:35 to 05:05]

Fans last saw The Demon King at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Edge. It remains to be seen when Balor and WWE revive the iconic character.

