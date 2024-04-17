33-year-old teases going after vacant WWE Women's World Championship

After Rhea Ripley relinquished her WWE Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW, a 33-year-old star has hinted at going after the vacant title.

The star here is Mami's former rival, Zelina Vega who has never held a singles championship in the Stamford-based promotion. At last year's Backlash, the 33-year-old star unsuccessfully challenged Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in Puerto Rico.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Nightmare after an impressive 380-day reign was forced to renounce her Women's World Championship. This difficult decision came after a brutal attack by Liv Morgan backstage that seemingly left The Judgment Day member with a reported shoulder injury.

The extent of the injury requires surgery and Rhea Ripley will be out of action for an undisclosed period. WWE has announced that the hunt for a new women's champion will begin on next week's RAW, but the competitors remain a mystery.

Zelina Vega, however, has retweeted the title match announcement hinting that she might have her sights set on the Women's World Championship.

"🤔," she wrote.

Check out the 33-year-old star's tweet below:

Zelina Vega opens up on her WWE goal

Currently, the former Women's Tag Team Champion is a part of the LWO faction led by Rey Mysterio alongside Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde on the SmackDown brand.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter, Zelina Vega mentioned that she's grateful for her WWE run so far. Queen Vega also asserted that she needed to win a singles title to prove the doubters wrong.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished."

You can watch the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see until the 2024 WWE Draft if Zelina Vega jumps ship from SmackDown to RAW to have her shot at the Women's World Championship.

