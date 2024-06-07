33-year-old wants dream WWE match against Randy Orton

Randy Orton has cemented his status as one of WWE's greatest superstars of the last two decades. The Viper is considered a dream opponent for many co-workers, including RAW star Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser is the son of legendary German wrestler Axel Dieter. The 33-year-old is best known to WWE fans for his work alongside Gunther on the main roster since 2022. In recent months, he has also broken out on his own as a singles competitor.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Kaiser named Orton as someone he wants to go head-to-head with:

"Somebody like Randy Orton definitely to me would be somebody that would be so special. To me, the absolute very, very best probably ever. Such a legend to me. Definitely always somebody I looked up to even when I was a teenager. I always knew I wanted to do this." [1:36 – 1:57]

Watch the video above to hear Kaiser's take on how Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio could benefit Gunther.

Randy Orton is a big inspiration to Ludwig Kaiser

As one of WWE's most experienced wrestlers, Randy Orton influenced the careers of many up-and-coming talents.

When Orton worked his way up the WWE card in the 2000s, Ludwig Kaiser took notice of the former Evolution member's impressive performances from afar:

"Definitely always somebody I was looking forward to meet eventually and get to see in action, learn from, and all of those things." [1:58 – 2:07]

Kaiser recorded a big win over Sheamus on the June 3 episode of RAW. Orton, meanwhile, has not been in action since losing to Kaiser's ally Gunther in the King of the Ring final on May 25.

