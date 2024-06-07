Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio could help Gunther, WWE star says

Gunther could feud with Dominik Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest this summer. Ludwig Kaiser, a long-time ally of The Ring General, believes Liv Morgan's recent kiss with Mysterio could work in his fellow Imperium member's favor.

On May 25, Gunther defeated Randy Orton in the King of the Ring final to earn a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at SummerSlam. Priest currently holds the title and is set to defend the gold against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on June 15.

Kaiser told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that any distractions in The Judgment Day will benefit Gunther's title pursuit:

"Well, man, you gotta be careful, right? Keep your eyes on the prize. Everything that could be a distraction is potentially dangerous. On the other hand, I gotta tell you from my position, or from our position, go ahead, you know, keep your eyes somewhere else because I can tell you at the end of the day you're gonna shoot yourself in the foot." [3:09 – 3:30]

Trending

Watch the video above to hear Kaiser's Euro 2024 prediction and his thoughts on potentially facing Randy Orton one day.

Ludwig Kaiser predicts a Gunther title reign

While he has never won a WWE main roster world title, Gunther held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days.

Regardless of what happens next with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan, Ludwig Kaiser is confident Gunther will become World Heavyweight Champion:

"The Ring General is most certainly somebody to not underestimate, as everybody knows, and every little distraction going into this is only gonna be helpful for us. Even though I am very positive that The Ring General is not going to need any distractions from the other side in order to be successful." [3:30 – 3:53]

Kaiser is currently involved in a feud of his own with Sheamus. On the June 3 episode of RAW, the German defeated The Celtic Warrior to record a statement-making victory.

What do you think should happen next with the World Heavyweight Championship? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Watch Ludwig Kaiser in action at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 on 15th June 2024 from 11:30 PM IST, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD

Watch UEFA EURO 2024 from 15th June 2024, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 5 SD & HD.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.