Logic behind Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio analyzed by legends (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan created a viral moment when she kissed Dominik Mysterio after the May 27 episode of WWE RAW. Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently joined host Mac Davis to give their thoughts on the unexpected development.

On May 25, Mysterio inadvertently helped Morgan win the Women's World Championship from Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring. Two days later, the Judgment Day member accidentally assisted Morgan again to help her retain the title against Lynch on RAW.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter said on The Wrestling Time Machine that Morgan's post-match kiss with Mysterio is likely the start of a much bigger story:

"Dominik Mysterio caused Liv Morgan to win the title, he interfered, and he was trying to interfere for Becky instead, and then he interfered in the cage match on Monday Night RAW, causing Liv to retain the title, so of course she's gonna kiss him. I'm interested in seeing what happens when Mami [Rhea Ripley] comes back because now with this kiss there might be something going on storyline-wise between Dominik and Liv that hasn't reached that peak yet." [0:33 – 1:14]

As Apter referenced, Dominik Mysterio has been involved in an on-screen relationship with Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley since 2022. Ripley has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury at the hands of Liv Morgan on the April 8 episode of RAW.

Teddy Long on WWE's Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan plan

In 2022, Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead. Since then, the WWE Chief Content Officer has focused on telling long-term storylines with the company's top stars.

Teddy Long worked for WWE in various on-screen roles between 1998 and 2014. He believes Triple H would not have allowed Liv Morgan to kiss Dominik Mysterio if an idea was not in place for a future storyline:

"One thing you've got to understand, they ain't doing it just to be doing it. There's something behind it and they're gonna get this thing together. They ain't just doing stuff to do stuff. It don't work like that," Long said. [1:22 – 1:36]

Morgan's recent character transformation has divided many fans and critics. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, recently delivered a scathing assessment of the former Riott Squad member's star power.

