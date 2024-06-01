  • home icon
Infuriated WWE veteran points out why "Liv Morgan is not a star" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 01, 2024 17:12 GMT
Liv Morgan is currently the Women
Liv Morgan is currently the Women's world champion in WWE

Liv Morgan recently came under fire for her words regarding another WWE Superstar, Valhalla. According to a veteran, this was yet another instance of why he did not consider the Women's World Champion a star.

In a recent interview, Liv Morgan spoke candidly about her experiences in the ring when questioned whether she had ever farted during a match. While she denied ever doing anything of the sort, she went on to claim that she had farted on by her former Tag Team partner, Valhalla, multiple times.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo expressed his indignation at the unprofessional behavior displayed by Liv. He explained:

"When I come on this show guys and I say 'Liv Morgan is not a star,' that is why. That is why, stars don't say that bro. You ever hear Bruce springsteen tweet out, 'Man there were many nights when I was standing next to the Big man Clarence Clemons and he would just let one out.' That's not a pro. Pros don't do that. This is what I am talking about." [From 01:45 onwards]
The WWE veteran had called Liv Morgan unprofessional before as well

Vince Russo is certainly not a fan of Liv Morgan, as evidenced by his numerous criticisms of the WWE performer.

In a previous appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran had gone off about the rampant unprofessionalism in the Stamford-based promotion. He had stated:

"What always slaps me across the face is when I put on RAW, and I put on SmackDown, Chris to me, literally to me, 10 percent of the roster are professionals. Randy Orton is a professional. Roman Reigns is a professional. Gunther is a professional. AJ Styles is a professional. Liv Morgan is not a professional. Indi Hartwell is not a professional... And that's my problem. You are calling it professional wrestling." [From 04:35 onwards]
Morgan recently retained her Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage match. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the champion as we head towards the WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland later this month.

