33-year-old WWE star breaks silence following harrowing injury on RAW: Day 1

WWE Superstar Giovanni Vinci has sent a message after the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

During this week's show, the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Vinci took on Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston in a tag team match. Sadly, the contest concluded prematurely when Vinci received a dropkick from Kingston, possibly resulting in a concussion. The referee promptly halted the bout to check on Vinci, with WWE's medical team swiftly arriving to attend to the Imperium member.

After the show, Vinci took to Twitter to address the concerns of fans worldwide. He reassured everyone, stating that he was okay, and expressed gratitude for the well-wishes.

"Sto bene. Grazie mille 🙏🏼," Vinci wrote.

When translated, Vinci's words emerge to be, "I'm fine. Thanks a lot🙏🏼."

Giovanni Vinci's recent post:

With the match stopped for the wellbeing of Vinci, Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston were declared the victors. The exact timeline for the 33-year-old star's return to action remains uncertain. Fans will have to stay tuned for any further updates.

